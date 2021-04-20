Sunny Beach (上海水舍酒店)

Where are you going?
Right around the corner from the Waterhouse Hotel and the Cool Docks, you'll find Sunny Beach, a slice of sand bordering the river. With only a couple dozen chairs available, you might want to get here early to grab your space. While there isn't much in the way of snack stalls and cocktail bars, they do have a pretty liberal policy on bringing your own food and drink, so pack up a bag with some of your favorites, grab your towel and badminton racquet and come out for a day in the sand.

Open 10am-10pm
Admission: 20 RMB

By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
