Shanghai Museum of Contemporary Art (上海当代艺术馆)

Shanghai Museum of Contemporary Art

Tucked into People's Park, this glass building is spacious and light filled--a nice change from some of the gloomier warehouse galleries. Showcasing some of the greatest modern art exhibits, this museum has worked with New York's Guggenheim Museum; showcased fashion exhibits of Salvatore Ferragamo, Chanel, Dior; and even held China’s largest Gaudi exhibition. Check their website link below for information on their latest exhibits. Museum Hours: Sun-Thurs 10:00-18:00 Fri & Sat 9:00-19:00 Tickets: 20 RMB