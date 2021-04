Shanghai Museum of Contemporary Art (上海当代艺术馆)

The Shanghai Museum of Contemporary Art

Located within the People’s Park, MoCA debuted in 2005 as the first independent and contemporary art house in Shanghai . Exhibitions highlight young, emerging Chinese artists as well as global powerhouses. A Chanel introspective, for instance, featured film reels, couture pieces, and other items that helped chart the brand’s inspirations. On sunny days, the rooftop patio and bar is a fantastic place to kick back and enjoy the scenery from a birds-eye view. Photo by Libby Rosof//Flickr