Shanghai Museum of Contemporary Art (上海当代艺术馆)

231号 Nanjing West Road
Website
| +86 21 6327 9900
The Shanghai Museum of Contemporary Art

Located within the People’s Park, MoCA debuted in 2005 as the first independent and contemporary art house in Shanghai. Exhibitions highlight young, emerging Chinese artists as well as global powerhouses. A Chanel introspective, for instance, featured film reels, couture pieces, and other items that helped chart the brand’s inspirations. On sunny days, the rooftop patio and bar is a fantastic place to kick back and enjoy the scenery from a birds-eye view. Photo by Libby Rosof//Flickr.
By Jenny Adams , AFAR Local Expert

Christy Campbell
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Shanghai Museum of Contemporary Art

Tucked into People's Park, this glass building is spacious and light filled--a nice change from some of the gloomier warehouse galleries. Showcasing some of the greatest modern art exhibits, this museum has worked with New York's Guggenheim Museum; showcased fashion exhibits of Salvatore Ferragamo, Chanel, Dior; and even held China’s largest Gaudi exhibition. Check their website link below for information on their latest exhibits. Museum Hours: Sun-Thurs 10:00-18:00 Fri & Sat 9:00-19:00 Tickets: 20 RMB
