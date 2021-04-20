Seebad Utoquai

Swimming Along the Tree-Lined Utoquai
This historic wooden badi situated along the pretty tree-lined Utoquai near the Zurich
Opera House has welcomed lakeside idlers since 1890, and parts of the original swimming “palace” still remain intact. There are now mixed and separate pools and sunbathing areas (with the occasional nude bather), plus floating decks and diving platforms. On any given summer day, there’s a lot of lake traffic nearby—crisscrossing sailboats and paddleboats—which is great if you want to feel part of the action, though a slight nuisance if it’s tranquil waters you’re seeking.