More info Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm

Enjoy a Molokaʽi Sweet Potato Frittata in Napili When eating at the Sea House Restaurant, it's hard to decide what is actually better: the view of Molokaʽi across the water, or the Molokaʽi sweet potatoes used in the frittata. Either way, both combine for a memorable breakfast on the island's northwestern corner.



Opened in 1963 when tourists were just discovering Maui, the Sea House restaurant celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2013—thereby making it one of the oldest restaurants in West Maui.



Even with the history, fame, and ocean views, it's one of the island's most affordable restaurants. Most items on the breakfast menu will cost you $12 or less, and when you're done with your meal, you can splash in the waters of protected Napili Bay.



The Sea House sources many of their ingredients from local Hawaiian farmers (such as the Molokaʽi sweet potatoes), and they also follow traditional fishing calendars when choosing their fish for the menu.



This is a great option for beginning the day on the island's northwestern coastline and is a filling starting point for later adventures toward Honolua Bay and beyond.



Or, just relax on the sands of Napili beneath the shade of a rustling palm. After all, there are only three hours between the end of breakfast and the start of the Sea House happy hour—an affordable menu that starts at 2 p.m. and has been voted one of the best on Maui.