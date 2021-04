Schubecks Schokolade 9 Pfisterstraße

Top-Notch Chocolates in Munich Schuhbecks Schokolade is on top of its chocolate game. Choose from an assortment of decadent truffles, confections, and bars in a variety of flavors. Everything is made using the best Swiss chocolate. You can customize your own chocolate gift packages, but don't forget to treat yourself, too—you wouldn't want that thoughtful gift to disappear before you get home.