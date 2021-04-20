Schmancy [CLOSED] 1932 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA

Plush Your Life at Schmancy A couple of doors down from Fancy (see what they did there?), Schmancy is a whimsical little shop full of toys for kids of all ages. Novelties like food-shaped plush toys, finger puppets, mini knitting kits, Kidrobot figurines, and Japanese blind-box mystery toys crowd the shelves, so there’s plenty to look at in this tiny store. Owner Kristen Rask is also the founder and curator of Plush You!, an annual exhibit that showcases plush creations from artists all over the globe, and has authored several craft books for plush toy crafters. Whether you’re looking for a kooky housewarming gift or trying to win a kid’s eternal admiration, Schmancy has the stuff you never even knew you needed.