Santa Fe Plaza

Once a month from June to September, the Santa Fe Vintage Car Club hosts "Cruise Night on the Plaza", an opportunity for its members to show off their custom cars and for the rest of us to get closer than we'd ever thought to automotive obsession. Another favorite of mine (wish we could post multiple pictures!) was a faux aged Chevy, where the paint job looked like it had been sandblasted and sunbaked for years, but was carefully applied. You can also really appreciate the design details that went into early auto design. And I'm really not a car kind of girl.