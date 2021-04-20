Santa Fe Plaza
100 Old Santa Fe Trl.
| +1 505-955-6200
Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm
Santa Fe Plaza After A RainstormThe Santa Fe plaza was deserted after a rare summer rain. During the day folks come to the plaza for lunch at the iconic fajita and empanada carts, stationed on the corners. Musicians, backpackers and tourists escape from the sun here. Starting June 21, come to the Plaza for another season of free music and dancing at the Bandstand.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Low Riders and Other Auto Exotica
Once a month from June to September, the Santa Fe Vintage Car Club hosts "Cruise Night on the Plaza", an opportunity for its members to show off their custom cars and for the rest of us to get closer than we'd ever thought to automotive obsession. Another favorite of mine (wish we could post multiple pictures!) was a faux aged Chevy, where the paint job looked like it had been sandblasted and sunbaked for years, but was carefully applied. You can also really appreciate the design details that went into early auto design. And I'm really not a car kind of girl.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Sunsets in Santa Fe
Santa Fe's colors grow even more impressive when the sun starts to set; making all those reds glow even more. There are few things more wonderful than exiting your hotel in Santa Fe and roaming the the charming and historical streets on your way to and back from, the famed plaza.
Grab a coffee or an ice cream and circle the plaza on foot several times over, to experience the colors of dusk. It's so easy to see why artists like Georgia O'Keeffe found this place to be their muse.
over 5 years ago
Santa Fe Plaza
Santa Fe Plaza, the heart of the city for over 400 years, is an ever-changing celebration of people, culture, delicious street food, and non-stop performances. Framed by historic adobe buildings housing shops, restaurants, and galleries, the plaza is furnished with wrought iron benches while street performers and musicians keep the scene lively. Artists from all over the world come here to express themselves in "The City Different."