Santa Fe Plaza

Sunsets in Santa Fe

Santa Fe's colors grow even more impressive when the sun starts to set; making all those reds glow even more. There are few things more wonderful than exiting your hotel in Santa Fe and roaming the the charming and historical streets on your way to and back from, the famed plaza.



Grab a coffee or an ice cream and circle the plaza on foot several times over, to experience the colors of dusk. It's so easy to see why artists like Georgia O'Keeffe found this place to be their muse.