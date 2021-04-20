Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Santa Fe Plaza

100 Old Santa Fe Trl.
Website
| +1 505-955-6200
Santa Fe Plaza After A Rainstorm Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Low Riders and Other Auto Exotica Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Sunsets in Santa Fe Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Santa Fe Plaza Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Santa Fe Plaza After A Rainstorm Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Low Riders and Other Auto Exotica Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Sunsets in Santa Fe Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Santa Fe Plaza Santa Fe New Mexico United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm

Santa Fe Plaza After A Rainstorm

The Santa Fe plaza was deserted after a rare summer rain. During the day folks come to the plaza for lunch at the iconic fajita and empanada carts, stationed on the corners. Musicians, backpackers and tourists escape from the sun here. Starting June 21, come to the Plaza for another season of free music and dancing at the Bandstand.
By Nellie DeBruyn

More Recommendations

Jennifer Ley
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Low Riders and Other Auto Exotica

Once a month from June to September, the Santa Fe Vintage Car Club hosts "Cruise Night on the Plaza", an opportunity for its members to show off their custom cars and for the rest of us to get closer than we'd ever thought to automotive obsession. Another favorite of mine (wish we could post multiple pictures!) was a faux aged Chevy, where the paint job looked like it had been sandblasted and sunbaked for years, but was carefully applied. You can also really appreciate the design details that went into early auto design. And I'm really not a car kind of girl.
Bronwen Gregory
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Sunsets in Santa Fe

Santa Fe's colors grow even more impressive when the sun starts to set; making all those reds glow even more. There are few things more wonderful than exiting your hotel in Santa Fe and roaming the the charming and historical streets on your way to and back from, the famed plaza.

Grab a coffee or an ice cream and circle the plaza on foot several times over, to experience the colors of dusk. It's so easy to see why artists like Georgia O'Keeffe found this place to be their muse.
Santa Fe
over 5 years ago

Santa Fe Plaza

Santa Fe Plaza, the heart of the city for over 400 years, is an ever-changing celebration of people, culture, delicious street food, and non-stop performances. Framed by historic adobe buildings housing shops, restaurants, and galleries, the plaza is furnished with wrought iron benches while street performers and musicians keep the scene lively. Artists from all over the world come here to express themselves in "The City Different."

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points