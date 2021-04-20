Sanford & Son Auctions

Curiouser and Curiouser at Sanford & Sons
Sanford & Son may very well be the strangest antique mall you ever visit. It starts with the gun-wielding Terminator posing menacingly in front of a massive stained-glass panel just inside the entrance. Follow the twisting, turning aisles past the mummy case and the shelves full of copies of the owner’s multi-volume autobiography, and you’ll find yourself in a large back room with a model battleship and some mural-sized paintings. As you descend to the lower levels, you’ll find a rotating assortment of tiny pop-up shops in each room, which could include vintage and consignment stores, a toy train shop, a loose-leaf tea shop, local artists, and more. The very bottom level has a cafe that seems all but forgotten with everything else going on. Really, you owe it to yourself to check this place out for sheer randomness value.