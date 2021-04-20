Where are you going?
San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area

4070 S Avenida Saracino, Hereford, AZ 85615, USA
Website
| +1 520-258-7200
Riparian Sounds Along the San Pedro Hereford Arizona United States

Last April, I spent a morning hiking along the San Pedro River, just NW of Bisbee, AZ; the caterpillars were astoundingly abundant. When I stopped, I could hear them munching on leaves all around--a surround-sound of crunching, the aural fecundity of spring.

Between Sierra Vista and Bisbee, the high grassland highway slowly slopes down to this cottonwood-lined river--one of the few free-flowing rivers left in the Desert Southwest. This ribbon of forest stretches from the Mexican border up towards the lower-elevation desert, providing a flyway for migrating birds and even habitat for the occasional jaguar (very rare).

In the late 1980's, this area was made a National Conservation Area, and it's a nice shady walk in what can often be sun-blasted country.

By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

