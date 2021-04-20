Backstage Pass at the San Diego Zoo

The Backstage Pass is a custom program allowing 90-minutes of up-close access to a wide range of animals. It is a daily event that is limited to a small group of people. I think the maximum group size is 40 (the day we went there were about 25) so it is really intimate. I learned interesting things about each of the animals and had the opportunity to take some great up-close photos.