Sam Poe Gallery

33 Subway St, Bisbee, AZ 85603, USA
+1 520-432-5338
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Tue, Thur - Sat 11am - 5pm

Bugs on a Shirt: Unlikely Art in the Mountains of Arizona

A mile high and just up the road from the Mexican border, the Victorian mining town of Bisbee has no shortage of galleries. Artist and gallery owner Poe Dismuke often works by the light coming in from the streetfront window. Here, his easel holds, not a canvas, but a T-shirt—a one-of-a-kind garment with flies that are somehow charming. Unlikely art.

(For more information: www.sampoegallery.com
24 Main Street, Bisbee, AZ 85603)
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

