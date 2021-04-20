Unsurpassed 13th c. Chapel with Stained Glass Windows

Located mid-Seine on the Ile de la Cité, the jewel-like Gothic Sainte-Chapelle (c. 1239) served as a chapel for the king and his household residing in the neighboring palace, now the Palais de Justice. The king and court used the upper level and household members used the lower level.



Fifteen finely-detailed towering stained glass windows, set in arches in the nave and apse, are the focus of the upper chapel. A large rose window (c. 1490) adorns the western wall. The walls appear to be a mere framework and, amazingly, the arches are not supported by flying buttresses outside. The gable and porch provide support. The building is a miracle of counter-balances. And it works. There has been not a crack in 7½ centuries. One stands in awe of the architect, Pierre de Montreuil.



Despite damage to the chapel during the French Revolution, nearly 2/3 of the windows date from the 13th c. This is the greatest display of 13th c. stained glass still at the original site in the world.



On a sunny day, the light streams in through the ancient windows, creating a blue and red ethereal glow that truly seems heaven-sent.



When we were there (May, 2012), several windows were being carefully cleaned and restored, another example of the love and care France gives its national treasures.



In April and May, Vivaldi. Four Seasons, concerts take place in the upper chapel. A friend told me it was a wonderful experience. Next time!

