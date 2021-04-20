Roost Restaurant
1972 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
| +1 713-523-7667
More info
Mon - Thur 4pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 4pm - 11pm
Experience Rustic and Fresh at RoostRoost is an unpretentious dining experience, set inside of walls that are paneled with old shutters, and with a menu that changes every three weeks. No two visits will be fully alike, and the cuisine is inspired by local, seasonal ingredients with flavors from all over the world.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Unpretentious Restaurant That Has Got The Look
Roost a quaint and cozy spot with a 50-seat dining room and wooden shutters. The menu is revised every three weeks to based on what is in season and available. This farm style cuisine is influenced by many different global cultures including Persian, as it is where the Chefs heritage strains from. Happy hour runs everyday as they are open from 4-10:30.