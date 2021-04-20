Rodeo Drive
A Shopper's Mecca on Rodeo DriveThe four-block stretch that's collectively known as Rodeo Drive is one of the most expensive and luxurious shopping streets in the world. This is a mecca for well-heeled, brand-conscious shoppers. Celebrity sightings, gorgeous European-inspired architecture, famous movie spots, and glamorous people are just a few things to expect while frolicking down Beverly Hills' most famous street. One of my favorite times to shop on Rodeo Drive is during the holiday season, especially at night when all the streetlights come to life in festive colors and decor. It's no less than the Champs-Élysées of Los Angeles.
Extreme Shopping On Rodeo Drive
The famed streets of Beverly Hills are fertile ground for what you might call extreme shopping. This is where you can not only see but purchase a Miró or Warhol at galleries such as the Martin Lawrence Gallery, located just four blocks west of AKA on Rodeo Drive. If wearable art is more your style, a constellation of designer boutiques such as Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Rolex, Tod’s, and Harry Winston line Rodeo from Santa Monica Blvd. south to Wilshire Blvd. And yes, they do accept credit cards.
Photo by Rachel K. So/Flickr.
