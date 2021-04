A Shopper's Mecca on Rodeo Drive

The four-block stretch that's collectively known as Rodeo Drive is one of the most expensive and luxurious shopping streets in the world. This is a mecca for well-heeled, brand-conscious shoppers. Celebrity sightings, gorgeous European-inspired architecture, famous movie spots, and glamorous people are just a few things to expect while frolicking down Beverly Hills' most famous street. One of my favorite times to shop on Rodeo Drive is during the holiday season, especially at night when all the streetlights come to life in festive colors and decor. It's no less than the Champs-Élysées of Los Angeles