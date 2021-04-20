Where are you going?
Richmond Independent Radio

1621 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
+1 804-649-9737
An Audio Experience Richmond Virginia United States

An Audio Experience

There are so many different aspects to truly experiencing a place. Sometimes, what a city sounds like can get forgotten. This isn't an issue in Richmond.
97.3 WRIR (on the FM dial) is an independent station run out of the city. It hosts talk radio during the day, some local shows and done sourced from NPR, but then from 5pm onward, it's a myriad of local music stations ranging from world dance, indie rock, bluegrass, and the Brit invasion. My favorite thing about WRIR? They have a program that features music from all the bands playing live shows in Richmond that week, and they provide all the show information. Oh, And one last perfect touch: no commercials.
By Kerry McGee

