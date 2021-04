Turtlehead Peak is a steep 6,000-foot limestone mountain in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, just outside Las Vegas , Nevada. After a strenuous hike and some scrambling over rocks to get to the top, the resulting view is incredible, with the wide open Mojave Desert, the Las Vegas Strip, and Lake Mead within sight.This is not a casual walk in the park for a Las Vegas tourist looking for something different. It's only about 4.5 miles round trip, but the dry heat of the desert and the steepness of the incline should rule this out if you do not have proper shoes and plenty of water. The trail is not easy to follow and is marked in only a couple of places. It's all worth it for the stunning views from the top, and the chance to write your name on the log of those who made it there.This photo was taken on a rare overcast day in southern Nevada, and the clouds added to the drama of the canyon.