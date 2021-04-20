Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area
Rocky Gap Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89161, USA
Winter in RedrockI have the pleasure of hiking in the beautiful Redrock Canyon area north of Las Vegas at least twice a year, but I have always been limited to the summer months for these treks. However, last winter, I had the chance to see the Mojave in winter. The cold blustery breeze, dancing off the snow topped Mt. Charleston, offered a chance to appreciate the early morning summer hikes, that much more. With the windchill, the temperature in this high desert ran between 18-23 degrees celsius. This is rarely experienced by the locals, as the winters are spend inside casinos and homes in the Las Vegas valley.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Red Rock Canyon from the Top of Turtlehead Peak
Turtlehead Peak is a steep 6,000-foot limestone mountain in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, just outside Las Vegas, Nevada. After a strenuous hike and some scrambling over rocks to get to the top, the resulting view is incredible, with the wide open Mojave Desert, the Las Vegas Strip, and Lake Mead within sight.
This is not a casual walk in the park for a Las Vegas tourist looking for something different. It's only about 4.5 miles round trip, but the dry heat of the desert and the steepness of the incline should rule this out if you do not have proper shoes and plenty of water. The trail is not easy to follow and is marked in only a couple of places. It's all worth it for the stunning views from the top, and the chance to write your name on the log of those who made it there.
This photo was taken on a rare overcast day in southern Nevada, and the clouds added to the drama of the canyon.
almost 7 years ago
Incredible Nevada
While in Las Vegas for the Christmas period, we decided to go out to Red Rock Canyon! WOW what a great place to see, our day was beautiful so we could see the distant mountains and valleys. If ever you are in Vegas give the outdoors achance, you will not regret it.
almost 7 years ago
Hiking Red Rock Canyon
Head west out of Las Vegas to Red Rock Canyon, about 15 miles outside of town.
Skip the Visitors’ Center: the trail map provided upon entry provides detailed descriptions of the hiking trails, which vary in length and difficulty. Pick a trail, grab your picnic lunch (and water!) and go. The scenery is stunning and you might spy wild horses, eagles, coyotes or sheep.
24 Sane & Serene Hours in Las Vegas: http://bit.ly/VpEuDx
almost 7 years ago
Red Rock Canyon
Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area is only a 20 minute drive West of Las Vegas, NV. Located in the Spring Mountain Range, this 15 mile Loop is a must drive, preferably in a Convertible. Scenery changes every few miles in this vast desert landscape. Roadside pull over areas have trails and breathtaking views.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Hiking in Red Rock
The Strip is so saturated with man-made distractions, that some tourists forget that right on the outskirts of town lie the best that nature has to offer! Hiking in Red Rock is the perfect way to spend the day outdoors. Head the visitor center to learn all about our desert and to pick up trail maps.