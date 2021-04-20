Randlords
90 De Korte St, Johannesburg, 2017, South Africa
Catch a Cocktail Sundowner Overlooking the CityIf you're lucky enough to live in a place as magical as South Africa, you get some amazing sunrises & sunsets most mornings & evenings.
What's great about living in Johannesburg is that you get to experience the magic while overlooking an amazing city!
With rooftop venues opening up all over the inner city, catching such a magnificent view, while sipping on cocktails and listening to some soulful live music with your friends is getting so much easier!
More Recommendations
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago
Best View in Joburg?
Perched at the highest point in Braamfontein, Randlords is a rooftop bar and lounge with a great 360 degree view of the entire Joburg area. Open only for private events, if you get a chance, definitely check it out.