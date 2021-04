Catch a Cocktail Sundowner Overlooking the City

If you're lucky enough to live in a place as magical as South Africa, you get some amazing sunrises & sunsets most mornings & evenings.What's great about living in Johannesburg is that you get to experience the magic while overlooking an amazing city!With rooftop venues opening up all over the inner city, catching such a magnificent view, while sipping on cocktails and listening to some soulful live music with your friends is getting so much easier!