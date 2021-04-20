Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Randlords

90 De Korte St, Johannesburg, 2017, South Africa
Website
Catch a Cocktail Sundowner Overlooking the City Johannesburg South Africa
Best View in Joburg? Johannesburg South Africa
Catch a Cocktail Sundowner Overlooking the City Johannesburg South Africa
Best View in Joburg? Johannesburg South Africa

Catch a Cocktail Sundowner Overlooking the City

If you're lucky enough to live in a place as magical as South Africa, you get some amazing sunrises & sunsets most mornings & evenings.

What's great about living in Johannesburg is that you get to experience the magic while overlooking an amazing city!

With rooftop venues opening up all over the inner city, catching such a magnificent view, while sipping on cocktails and listening to some soulful live music with your friends is getting so much easier!
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Greg Sullivan
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago

Best View in Joburg?

Perched at the highest point in Braamfontein, Randlords is a rooftop bar and lounge with a great 360 degree view of the entire Joburg area. Open only for private events, if you get a chance, definitely check it out.
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30