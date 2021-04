Radio Radio 1119 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN 46203, USA

Catch Up-and-Coming Indie Music at Radio Radio Radio Radio is a terrific small venue for catching up-and-coming national and local acts. I recently saw Family of the Year and Pacific Air here. The bar is located in Fountain Square, a lively and artsy neighborhood adjacent to downtown Indianapolis. It's an easy stroll from some terrific restaurants and is a great way to catch an intimate show from what may be next year's hottest band.