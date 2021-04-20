Punaluu County Beach Park

Black Sand Getaway

To find a beach removed from the tourist-friendly Kona side of the Big Island, consider a drive to Punaluu Beach Park. The black sand is beautiful against the tropical green vegetation surrounding the little stretch of sand and the green sea turtles love to swim onto this stretch of shoreline.



The beach is out of the way and usually fairly quiet, yet still popular. You will find it along the coastline between Volcanoes National Park and South Point.



If you want to make a day trip out of the drive, pick up lunch at the Punaluu Bake Shop and picnic at the beach park.