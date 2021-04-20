Where are you going?
Punaluu County Beach Park

Ninole Loop Rd, Naalehu, HI 96772, USA
Website
| +1 808-961-8311
Sea Turtles and Black Sand Naalehu Hawaii United States
Sun - Sat 6am - 11pm

Sea Turtles and Black Sand

Punaluu Beach attracts visitors and locals to its black sandy volcanic shore. The beach is out of the way (between Volcanoes National Park and South Point), but worth a stop. Punaluu is not overly crowded, but the green sea turtles and uncommon black sand attract a number of tourists off the Mamalahoa Highway. Tables and restrooms are available, making this a fantastic spot to take a picnic for an afternoon.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

Andrea Rip
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Black Sand Getaway

To find a beach removed from the tourist-friendly Kona side of the Big Island, consider a drive to Punaluu Beach Park. The black sand is beautiful against the tropical green vegetation surrounding the little stretch of sand and the green sea turtles love to swim onto this stretch of shoreline.

The beach is out of the way and usually fairly quiet, yet still popular. You will find it along the coastline between Volcanoes National Park and South Point.

If you want to make a day trip out of the drive, pick up lunch at the Punaluu Bake Shop and picnic at the beach park.

