Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Proxi

565 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
Website
| +1 312-466-1950
Proxi Chicago Illinois United States
Proxi Chicago Illinois United States
Proxi Chicago Illinois United States
Proxi Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun 10am - 3pm
Mon - Thur 4pm - 11:30pm
Fri, Sat 4pm - 12:30am
Sat 10am - 2pm

Proxi

Leather, hand-glazed tiles, rich velvets, and a barrel-vaulted ceiling define this 5,000-square-foot space, which was carefully renovated to preserve elements of the building's original occupant, the Werner Printing Company. The bold, global flavors from chef Andrew Zimmerman's kitchen showcase his prowess for modern technique and his love for travel. Come with a group to taste through a medley of shareable dishes, from tempura elotes and grilled sweet potato salad with cashew dukkah to Vietnamese crêpes and fried fish collar with Thai garlic-chili sauce. Pastry chef Sarah Mispagel incorporates the same international flair into her dessert program, a collection of clever, crowd-pleasing plates like black raspberry kulfi with pistachio granola or a Chinese egg tart with shiso and matcha. Stick around for post-dinner drams—namely the Jean Claude Pandan, a modern-day Swizzle cocktail made with Absolut Elyx and pandan leaf-infused coconut milk.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points