Proxi
Leather, hand-glazed tiles, rich velvets, and a barrel-vaulted ceiling define this 5,000-square-foot space, which was carefully renovated to preserve elements of the building's original occupant, the Werner Printing Company. The bold, global flavors from chef Andrew Zimmerman's kitchen showcase his prowess for modern technique and his love for travel. Come with a group to taste through a medley of shareable dishes, from tempura elotes
and grilled sweet potato salad with cashew dukkah
to Vietnamese crêpes and fried fish collar with Thai garlic-chili sauce. Pastry chef Sarah Mispagel incorporates the same international flair into her dessert program, a collection of clever, crowd-pleasing plates like black raspberry kulfi
with pistachio granola or a Chinese egg tart with shiso and matcha. Stick around for post-dinner drams—namely the Jean Claude Pandan, a modern-day Swizzle cocktail made with Absolut Elyx and pandan leaf-infused coconut milk.