The Langham, Chicago

Luxurious Afternoon Tea

I recently was treated to The Langham's infamous Afternoon Tea, and I've been dreaming about it ever since. What better way to relax than immerse yourself in this fantastic, luxurious experience in a sleek new hotel? For around $40, each person gets to snack on all of their own delicious treats in addition to a tea of your choosing. The menu was extensive and boasted some gorgeous rare teas, like the Fields of France Rooibos, which I can't stop dreaming about. The atmosphere is beautiful, with lavish wingback chairs, chandeliers, views of the city and touches of the Langham's signature pink. The service was excellent, and I would highly recommend this experience to anyone. The Devonshire Cream is worth going for all on it's own! The afternoon tea is available Thursday-Sunday with seatings at 3pm & 4pm. Enjoy!