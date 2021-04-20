The Langham, Chicago
330 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Photo courtesy of The Langham, Chicago
The Langham, ChicagoOpened in 2013 as the Hong Kong–based brand’s U.S. flagship property, the Langham, Chicago elegantly occupies the first 13 floors of the former IBM Building, a modern American landmark designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, whose views of the city’s skyline nearly rival those along the famous architecture boat tour on the Chicago River. The iconic 52-story black tower has light-filled rooms, efficient staff, a contemporary Seasonal American restaurant and afternoon tea, a Chuan spa, and location within walking distance of both the Loop and major sites suit both the business and leisure traveler. Many rooms have striking views of the river out the floor-to-ceiling windows; suites have reproductions of van der Rohe’s iconic Barcelona chairs and daybeds.
over 5 years ago
Whether you're having afternoon tea in the lovely lobby, dinner at Travelle or spending the night in Chicago's Langham Hotel, there's just something so...civilized ...and pretty...about it all. Maybe it's those proper London roots (Chicago's Langham is the fourth only to open in the USA outside of Europe). Or more likely (for me anyway,) it's those pink accents (the tea! pens, stationary, padded satin hangers in the rooms, not to mention the Champagne) and the handsome butlers, the lavender-scented special request pillows... It's such a girlfriend's getaway kind of place. Love its great downtown location too--especially because it's also really near P.O.S.H., one of the best little independent shops (artful vintage finds with lots of French accents) in Chicago.
over 6 years ago
Luxurious Afternoon Tea
I recently was treated to The Langham's infamous Afternoon Tea, and I've been dreaming about it ever since. What better way to relax than immerse yourself in this fantastic, luxurious experience in a sleek new hotel? For around $40, each person gets to snack on all of their own delicious treats in addition to a tea of your choosing. The menu was extensive and boasted some gorgeous rare teas, like the Fields of France Rooibos, which I can't stop dreaming about. The atmosphere is beautiful, with lavish wingback chairs, chandeliers, views of the city and touches of the Langham's signature pink. The service was excellent, and I would highly recommend this experience to anyone. The Devonshire Cream is worth going for all on it's own! The afternoon tea is available Thursday-Sunday with seatings at 3pm & 4pm. Enjoy!