Princeton Battlefield State Park 500 Mercer Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540, USA

Princeton Battlefield State Park Just over a week after his historic crossing of the Delaware River, General George Washington was victorious in the Battle of Princeton on January 3rd, 1777. The battle took place less than two miles from the University, named the College of New Jersey at the time. The 200-acre site has been designated Princeton Battlefield State Park, and is marked by a stone colonnade on its northwestern end.