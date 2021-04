Being in Portland on a weekend is important. It’s the only way to experience the Portland Saturday Market for yourself. Despite it’s name, the market is on every Saturday and Sunday from March to Christmas Eve.Over 400 artists participate, alongside sizzling food stalls and street entertainers. You’ll find the best of Portland in one place. The city is, after all, about community, art and food, and so is the market.Beware: a feeling of “needing everything” in sight may suddenly come over you as you browse stalls. I don’t know if anyone really “needs” the Game of Real Life.