Portland Saturday Market
2 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204, USA
| +1 503-222-6072
Sun 11am - 4:30pm
Sat 10am - 5pm
Artisan MeccaThe #1 thing recommended to me to see in Portland was the Saturday Market. It lived up to its hype! I spent a few hours Saturday morning wandering around the market and was floored at the talent of the vendors. I was also shocked at how reasonably priced everything was. I purchased a catnip-filled body pillow to bring home for my cat and two hand-painted, extra-large ceramic mugs ($20 each). My only regret was that I didn't have enough room in my suitcase to bring more stuff home!
over 5 years ago
Closed During Winter Months
Closed from Christmas to mid March. FYI. I was really looking forward to it but was not open while I was here.
over 5 years ago
Browse the Stalls at the Portland Saturday Market
Being in Portland on a weekend is important. It’s the only way to experience the Portland Saturday Market for yourself. Despite it’s name, the market is on every Saturday and Sunday from March to Christmas Eve.
Over 400 artists participate, alongside sizzling food stalls and street entertainers. You’ll find the best of Portland in one place. The city is, after all, about community, art and food, and so is the market.
Beware: a feeling of “needing everything” in sight may suddenly come over you as you browse stalls. I don’t know if anyone really “needs” the Game of Real Life.
