How Perimenopause and Menopause Retreats Are Helping Women Understand and Demystify the “Big Change”

Stepping out of a pool of 55-degree water, I feel euphoric, skin tingling and endorphins surging. Our instructor, cold plunge pro Melissa Cantillo, hands out fluffy white towels. “This stuff is hard,” she says—and tears spring to my eyes.

Living in Northern Europe, where cold plunging is fairly commonplace, I’m a big fan of the practice—and it is hard. But Cantillo is referring to something else, the reason we five women of a certain age have come to world-renowned wellness resort Canyon Ranch Lenox: perimenopause and menopause, and, more specifically, learning how to navigate along the way, as guests of the Berkshires resort’s second M/Power Retreat.

Like other aspects of this four-day experience, Cantillo’s remark—a simple, straightforward recognition of the challenges of this midlife transition—makes me feel seen and supported in a way not much else has during this shift: a years-long slog of hot flashes, mood swings, and a body that seems to be revolting against me with alarming frequency, all while balancing my career as a journalist in an increasingly difficult media industry, family, and relationships. Hard stuff, indeed.

As I wipe away my tears, Cantillo engulfs me in a hug while fellow attendees offer words of comfort. For what feels like the zillionth time in less than two days, I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by women who understand.

Then Cantillo hands us each a “vitality” shot: lemon juice, honey, cayenne pepper, and ginger, which helps boost immune function. We click our small plastic cups together, knock back the kicky concoction, and get moving: Up next is a lecture on exercise and menopause, followed by an actual workout (a rowing class, which we’ve just learned is great for strengthening our bones), and a separate session I chose to do on my own—trying out high-tech wellness devices, including compression boots and an infrared sauna pod—all before lunch. For a menopause retreat, there’s very little pausing.

But that’s OK; I’m not here for a vacation. Instead, this experience is a rare opportunity to gain knowledge about the realities of aging as a woman—and a quest to discover takeaways to help me thrive in this next chapter, instead of just sweating (and swearing) my way through it.

Menopause is having a moment

Approximately 1 million U.S. women annually experience menopause, which marks the end of their childbearing years. Yet this formerly taboo topic has only recently gained broader visibility. Up until now, countless women have suffered through disruptive (and sometimes debilitating) symptoms like mood swings, depression, hot flashes, low libido, and weight gain with little support, often with scant reliable or consistent data and information to help better understand their options for treatment and care.

At Canyon Ranch Lenox, attendees of the M/Power Retreat learn about the correlations between strength and aging. Courtesy of Canyon Ranch

“Historically, women have not been given a voice in their own care, have not been listened to, have not been given the right information,” explains Alicia Dunable, founder of Florida-based company Our Essential Wellness, which specializes in helping clients improve their nutrition and overall wellness. “Now there’s so much more education out there, and women are learning to advocate for themselves.”

In other words, menopause is finally having a moment, a trend savvy hospitality and wellness brands like Canyon Ranch have leaned into by launching menopause retreats and programming, master classes that aim to provide women with data-backed information, medical testing, and health advice that they can apply to their daily lives—while offering the restorative benefits of travel. At a place like Canyon Ranch, that means access to world-class wellness facilities, top-notch wellness professionals and medical experts, and nutritious, delicious meals around the clock. (Rates for the all-inclusive M/Power Retreat start at $7,000 per person.)

“With these retreats, it’s about women giving themselves permission to focus on themselves,” says Dunable, who is board certified in holistic nutrition by the Holistic Nutrition Credentialing Board. “And it goes way beyond just saying you’re doing self-care on a girls’ weekend. It’s intentional. It’s like, ‘I’m going to learn and practice how to transform my life.’”

The main takeaways

When I arrive at the Lenox, Massachusetts, property—located on 120 rolling acres, with a stately 1897 mansion housing the main dining room and library and surrounded by beautiful outdoor spaces—I’m astounded by the head-spinning array of activities on tap: yoga, weight training, rowing, Pilates, spinning, and step classes; guided meditations and breathwork; hikes and kayaking trips; nutrition clinics; and art workshops, among the 35-plus daily options. And that’s not even counting our M/Power itinerary, which is packed with group sessions, culinary demonstrations, and personal consultations with Canyon Ranch’s cadre of health and wellness pros.

Spiritual wellness is another component of the experience, starting with the opening circle led by resident spiritual wellness provider Holly Benzenhafer. In her soothing voice, she leads a visualization and meditation exercise emphasizing the sacredness of this life chapter. I cringe slightly when Benzenhafer mentions becoming the “elders of society” (I’m still desperately clinging to my 40s, after all). But her message—that we are part of the same collective humanity spanning thousands of years, experiencing the same transition that centuries of other women have—resonates deeply.

The following hours and days practically fly by. Workshops and individual sessions are informative and accessible, breaking down complex medical info into digestible and actionable takeaways. Physician Jennifer Baker-Porazinski, whose friendly, down-to-earth demeanor I appreciate and boho jewelry I covet, helps me finally connect the dots between the relationship of hormones, bone health, and strength training at this age, when estrogen deficiency causes bone loss and aging leads to a decrease in lean muscle mass. “Because our muscles are attached to our bones, the contraction of muscles through strength training stimulates bone formation,” she explains. Now that I fully understand why strength training is key, it’s a big motivation to start hitting the weights again.

Retreats like the M/Power Retreat at Canyon Ranch are meant to arm women with information, while also giving them the time and resources to pause and reflect. Photo by Kris Tamburello/Courtesy of Canyon Ranch

My health scans and blood work, meanwhile, reveal some surprises, most notably that I have osteopenia, or bone thinning, in my hips and spine, as results of my DEXA scan (which measures bone density) show. I’m startled by the diagnosis but grateful for the knowledge so I can take action—and hopefully avoid joining the 40 to 50 percent of postmenopausal women who will experience a fracture related to osteoporosis in their lifetime. My marching orders from Baker-Porazinski: strength training at least twice weekly; boosting my daily intake of calcium and vitamin D; and scheduling another DEXA scan in a year to see my progress.

But there’s good news, too. My body fat percentage ranks in the “performance” category (“like, with real athletes!” I boast to my husband later), and my visceral adipose (or fat) tissue—nasty stuff buried deep within the abdomen that’s linked to health problems including diabetes and certain cancers—measures at just 0.35 pounds, which is “excellent,” Baker-Porazinski notes. Equally inspiring is a consultation with performance scientist Jill Roach, who says I have a “good engine” thanks to my overall fitness. She recommends jump training, which I’ve never heard of, to boost bone density.

“But with stiff knees”—keeping my legs straight—”which goes against everything you’ve ever been taught as an athlete,” Roach explains, noting that while it may feel awkward at first, the impact is good for strengthening my skeleton.

Aha moments abound elsewhere, like during cooking demonstrations led by chef Rachel Portnoy (whose pedigree includes Le Cordon Bleu in London). In one session, she whips up a divine dish of salmon encrusted with sesame, chia, poppy, and other “super seeds”—an easy way to sneak in more protein (which, as we’ve learned, is essential at this stage). Portnoy also reminds us that Canyon Ranch recipes, which must meet strict nutrition protocols, are available for free online.

In addition to all this eye-opening intel, I manage to work in a divine collagen-enhancing facial; a mini Tarot card reading; an outdoor boot camp; some poolside lounging; and two art workshops (a reasonable $45 each, though I would have loved a creative component to be included as part of the M/Power itinerary).

Not everything is a home run. Some of the high-tech devices in the CR Vitality Studio, a suite of wellness technologies and therapies (access is $100/day but included for the retreat), feel too gimmicky, and more than once, I wish someone would crank up the AC (or bring in a fan) in the too-warm conference room during our group sessions. But those are minor gripes in an overall outsanding experience. I haven’t felt this cared for in a long time, a sentiment echoed by everyone in my group.

“Seek what is life affirming”

When we arrive at the closing ceremony, my brain is so bogged down with everything I’ve learned that I’m not sure what else I can fit in. But Benzenhafer works her magic again in a final guided meditation, reminding us we always have the power to “seek out what is life-affirming,” even in a world where a new catastrophe seems to emerge daily. We take turns striking a singing bowl with a gong, and, with that, M/Power is a wrap.

I’m genuinely sad it’s over but excited to apply what I’ve learned once I leave the Canyon Ranch bubble, the nickname I’ve heard for this rarefied space. I hug my fellow attendees goodbye, awash in gratitude for the sense of community our small but mighty group of women has developed. We’ve all faced some serious life hurdles: fertility struggles, a brain tumor, divorce, and an autism diagnosis for one of our children, to name a few. But after prioritizing ourselves over these past few days, we now exude an almost tangible collective confidence about this next challenge, knowing we’ve got this, too.

Six Senses Resorts recently unveiled a new Female Wellness program geared toward women in perimenopause and menopause. Courtesy of Six Senses Resorts

Menopause and perimenopause retreats

Considering attending a menopause or perimenopause retreat? Here, a few recommendations.

Act 2 at Alisal

Location: Solvang, California

This once-a-year event, which next takes place from September 14 to 16, 2025, is designed to help attendees (a maximum of 25) tap into their “super powers,” with workshops focusing on bio-rejuvenation, career reinvention, better sex, and style makeovers. Special guests this year include New York Times bestselling author, psychologist, and maternal health expert Jessica Zucker and Harvard-trained celebrity dermatologist Jessica Wu. Prices start at $1,327 per night, including accommodations, meals and drinks, two activities, and all scheduled seminars and classes.

Female Wellness programs, Six Senses

Location: Multiple global destinations

Six Senses now offers three-, five-, and seven-day Female Wellness itineraries that focus on perimenopause, menopause, and well-being. The program is designed to provide information and insights into female hormones, body composition changes, and sexual wellness. It includes a wellness screening followed by treatments, therapies, and a fasting program that focuses on hormone-stimulating cuisine. The Female Wellness programs are being introduced at five properties this year: Six Senses Douro Valley, Six Senses Rome, Six Senses Kanuhura in the Maldrives, Six Senses Ninh Van Bay in Vietnam, and Six Senses Crans-Montana in Switzerland. The collection of luxury wellness resorts aims to offer Female Wellness programs at all Six Senses properties in the future. The itineraries can be booked year-round and can be done independently as a solo traveler or as a group. The five- and seven-day programs take a deeper dive into topics such as hormonal and mood shifts, sleep, diet, and exercise.

Inner Glow: A Menopause and Perimenopause Retreat, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Location: Miami, Florida

This new retreat packs plenty into its five-day, four-night experience: comprehensive diagnostic testing to develop personal hormone-rebalancing plans; daily nutrient injections; and access to the property’s 10,000-square-foot fitness center and thermal hydrotherapy circuit. Factor in overnight stays at apartment-style suites, treatments at the 70,000-square-foot spa, and memorable views in North Miami Beach, and you may never want to leave. Prices start at $3,500 per person, including accommodations, diagnostic testing, a fitness assessment, nutrient treatments and daily injections, a noninvasive skin treatment, and other services and amenities, plus a $500 dining credit.

M/Power, Canyon Ranch Lenox

Location: Lenox, Massachusetts

Launched in March 2025, this four-day, three-night retreat by the trailblazing pioneer in integrative wellness offers an exclusive, customized experience spanning health, fitness, nutrition,and spirituality—all specifically tailored to menopause and perimenopause. Prices start at $7,000 per person, including three nights’ accommodation; all meals and snacks; two personalized coaching sessions; group activities; and a DEXA scan, blood work, and hormone panel, among other services and amenities. A similar M/Power offering is available at Canyon Ranch’s Fort Worth property, which is located at the Crescent Hotel and open to the public.

Sacred Becoming: Menopause Rite of Passage Retreat

Location: Sand Springs, Oklahoma

Led by menopause educator and Ayurvedic health counselor Jeni Enns, this weekend retreat (October 3–5, 2025), at a peaceful center located on 45 wooded acres just outside of Tulsa, promises attendees an “exploration of the psycho-emotional-spiritual aspects of menopause” and features activities like a hot flash fire ceremony. Prices start at $360, including all meals, activities, and accommodations in cabins on site.