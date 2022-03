India is a feast for the senses, and Chef Anita Jaisinghani recreates that sensorial repast with cooking that evokes the flavors, sights, sounds, and smells of her childhood. Born and raised in India, Jaisinghani came to Houston via Canada . In both places, she missed the vibrant spices of her native fare, so with that in mind, this self-taught cook opened Indika on Westheimer, followed by the swankier Pondicheri in River Oaks. With a plethora of James Beard nominations under her toque, she brings Indian street food to new heights at both locations. The newer Pondicheri, bedecked with sari-like sheers, is a casual eatery by day, while evening brings more elegant tones to Jaisinghani’s creations.