Pondicheri
2800 Kirby Dr B132, Houston, TX 77098, USA
| +1 713-522-2022
Photo by Lou Vest
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 3pm, 5pm - 10pm
PondicheriIn a city like Houston, which is bursting with international flavor, it’s not difficult to find fantastic Indian food. But Anita Jaisinghani, co-owner of the beloved Indika, serves up the best of the best with Pondicheri. The menu here revolves around unique takes on India's street foods, including pakoras and a daily selection of samosas. In terms of main dishes, the best way to sample what’s being offered is by getting the vegetable or meat thali—a daily selection of dishes and sides perfect for sharing. Other standouts include desi fries (French fries dusted with Indian spices), naan with roasted garlic, and fresh-baked cookies.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 7 years ago
Enjoy Indian Street Food
Pondicheri uses locally sourced ingredients to serve a blend of classic, homestyle, and street foods of India. The restaurant is pretty swanky, too, with colorful, industrial decor. If you hear someone mention another Indian restaurant in Houston, Indika, know that it's run by the same owner, Anita Jaisinghani. Need tips on what to order? Try one of the thali options or saag paneer. Delicious! Photo via Pondicheri Facebook.
over 6 years ago
Idyllic India
India is a feast for the senses, and Chef Anita Jaisinghani recreates that sensorial repast with cooking that evokes the flavors, sights, sounds, and smells of her childhood. Born and raised in India, Jaisinghani came to Houston via Canada. In both places, she missed the vibrant spices of her native fare, so with that in mind, this self-taught cook opened Indika on Westheimer, followed by the swankier Pondicheri in River Oaks. With a plethora of James Beard nominations under her toque, she brings Indian street food to new heights at both locations. The newer Pondicheri, bedecked with sari-like sheers, is a casual eatery by day, while evening brings more elegant tones to Jaisinghani’s creations.