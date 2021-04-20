Pompano Beach Club 36 Pompano Beach Road, Southampton SB 03, Bermuda

Pompano Beach Club Golf enthusiasts will find plenty to love at Pompano Beach Club—the family-owned resort is practically next door to the world-famous links of Port Royal. But the former fishing club is also a haven for anglers of every stripe: You can grab a complimentary rod from the hotel staff and wade out nearly 400 yards on the nearby sandbar to cast for bonefish and—what else?—pompano, or charter a vessel to catch yellowfin tuna and mahi-mahi on a deep-sea voyage. Back on land, the 75 guest rooms provide laid-back ambience thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows perfect for enjoying panoramic ocean views. Better still, retire, rum swizzle in hand, to the terrace of the appropriately named Sunset Lounge to take in the postcard-worthy vistas.