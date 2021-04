The Pompano Beach Club is situated on a bluff overlooking the southwest coast of Bermuda . This secluded getaway in Southampton Parish opened as a fishing club in 1956. It has since become an intimate boutique hotel with all of the amenities of a full service beach resort. Graceful lines, island decor, and floor-to-ceiling windows perfectly complement the hotel’s surrounding natural beauty. Scenic views are never too far from sight at the Pompano. The pool, spa and fitness center all overlook the turquoise tones of the Atlantic Ocean. In fact, two of the Three Graces Day Spa treatment rooms are located oceanfront. A beautiful beach is backed by boulders, greenery, and the white-washed roofs and coral-colored coat of the Pompano’s exterior. Check out the tennis courts or the neighboring Robert Trent Jones-designed Port Royal Golf Course.