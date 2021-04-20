Pompano Beach Club
36 Pompano Beach Road, Southampton SB 03, Bermuda
| +1 441-234-0222
Pompano Beach ClubGolf enthusiasts will find plenty to love at Pompano Beach Club—the family-owned resort is practically next door to the world-famous links of Port Royal. But the former fishing club is also a haven for anglers of every stripe: You can grab a complimentary rod from the hotel staff and wade out nearly 400 yards on the nearby sandbar to cast for bonefish and—what else?—pompano, or charter a vessel to catch yellowfin tuna and mahi-mahi on a deep-sea voyage. Back on land, the 75 guest rooms provide laid-back ambience thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows perfect for enjoying panoramic ocean views. Better still, retire, rum swizzle in hand, to the terrace of the appropriately named Sunset Lounge to take in the postcard-worthy vistas.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
View the Sea from all Angles at the Pompano Beach Club
The Pompano Beach Club is situated on a bluff overlooking the southwest coast of Bermuda. This secluded getaway in Southampton Parish opened as a fishing club in 1956. It has since become an intimate boutique hotel with all of the amenities of a full service beach resort. Graceful lines, island decor, and floor-to-ceiling windows perfectly complement the hotel’s surrounding natural beauty. Scenic views are never too far from sight at the Pompano. The pool, spa and fitness center all overlook the turquoise tones of the Atlantic Ocean. In fact, two of the Three Graces Day Spa treatment rooms are located oceanfront. A beautiful beach is backed by boulders, greenery, and the white-washed roofs and coral-colored coat of the Pompano’s exterior. Check out the tennis courts or the neighboring Robert Trent Jones-designed Port Royal Golf Course.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Bermuda Bites: The Cedar Room at Pompano Beach Club
Open and airy with floor-to-ceiling windows for perfect ocean views, the Cedar Room at Pompano Beach Club is an elegantly casual way to start the day or enjoy a romantic dinner for two. Its namesake Bermuda cedar beams and window frames complement white linen tablecloths, hanging greenery, and soft watercolor paintings. Just taking a peek through the menu makes it easy to see why the Cedar Room has been named on Conde Nast Traveler’s list of 35 best island resorts for food. Breakfast choices include pastries, yogurt, cereals, and omelettes. The dinner menu changes nightly and features such selections as Angus beef, pasta, seafood, veal, lamb, or pork as well as gluten-free and vegetarian items. A seasonal barbecue buffet offers shrimp, a raw bar, fresh fish, ribs, chicken, and a variety of desserts.