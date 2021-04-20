Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Picasso at the Bellagio

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Website
| +1 702-693-8865
Picasso in Vegas Las Vegas Nevada United States

More info

Mon - Sat 5pm - 10pm

Picasso in Vegas

Art isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Vegas unless you're familiar with the term kitsch. However, Sin City has always looked to please almost every palate and many impressive art exhibitions and theatre are proving to be a worthy alternative to the neon lights of the slots.

You may head to old Vegas for a cheap dinner and a show but have you ever thought of dinner and a Picasso?

At Picasso in the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, you can dine beneath the original paintings by Picasso himself. It'll certainly cost you at Julian Serrano's restaurant and you may even feel as though you end up paying for one of the masterpieces upon the wall but the food and service are memorable. Try to get a table near the windows or outside on the patio for a view of the fountains.

Can't afford an entire meal but love Picasso? Head to the bar for a drink.
By Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points