Picasso at the Bellagio
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
| +1 702-693-8865
Mon - Sat 5pm - 10pm
Picasso in VegasArt isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Vegas unless you're familiar with the term kitsch. However, Sin City has always looked to please almost every palate and many impressive art exhibitions and theatre are proving to be a worthy alternative to the neon lights of the slots.
You may head to old Vegas for a cheap dinner and a show but have you ever thought of dinner and a Picasso?
At Picasso in the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, you can dine beneath the original paintings by Picasso himself. It'll certainly cost you at Julian Serrano's restaurant and you may even feel as though you end up paying for one of the masterpieces upon the wall but the food and service are memorable. Try to get a table near the windows or outside on the patio for a view of the fountains.
Can't afford an entire meal but love Picasso? Head to the bar for a drink.