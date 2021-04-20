Where are you going?
Pfistermühle

4 Pfisterstraße
Upscale Bavarian Cuisine in the Middle of Munich's Historic Center

Upscale Bavarian Cuisine in the Middle of Munich's Historic Center

Pfistermühle is known for two things: its cuisine and its atmosphere.

The menu changes with the seasons and is continually reinterpreted to keep it fresh. Many products are sourced locally, including wines from Franconia, an area north of Munich. Of course beer is also served, it is the national drink of Bavaria!

The restaurant is comprised of four intimate rooms that don’t look like they’ve changed since the building was a former duke's mill dating back to 1573. In fact, part of the renaissance vault is the only originally maintained vault in all of Munich.
By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

