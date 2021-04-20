PEEPS AND COMPANY®
150 National Plaza, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
| +1 301-749-5791
Sun 11am - 8pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 10pm
Have Your Peeps Call My PeepsWhether you’re five or fifty-five, you’ll love the Peeps & Co store. You’ll start smiling before you enter the store—there’s a bright yellow VW with a giant yellow Peep on top, parked out front. Stop for a quick photo op.
Once inside, the kid in you will come out—that is, if you’re not trying to keep your own kids from running around. The store is over-the-top cute—bright and colorful and there’s candy and toys everywhere! Plenty of Peeps bunnies and ducks, in all sizes and in their iconic pastel colors, to pick from. Everywhere you turn, there’s something adorable like the giant plush Peeps ducks. Of course, there’s more Peeps merchandise than you can shake a stick at but it’s all fun stuff. The store also carries Mike 'n' Ike's and Hot Tamales in fun dispensers and there are free samples. I admit it, I hit the Hot Tamales free samples a few times during my short visit to the store.
I left the store with a big grin on my face though I was empty handed. This is definitely a place best enjoyed if you have kids in tow or are in need to pick up some gifts to take home with you.