Parrot Confectionery Store
42 N Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT 59601, USA
| +1 406-442-1470
Photo courtesy of Parrot Confectionery/parrotchocolate.com
Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm
For Classic Sweets from the ParrotStep back in time and treat yourself to a thick frosty milkshake at the Parrot Confectionery. Little has changed since its opening in 1922; from the shiny soda fountains to the old-time juke box against the wall, much of the the interior has remained unaltered for nearly a century. The Parrot rewards their customers
with delectable treats such as sundaes, malts, homemade sodas, milk shakes, as well as hand dipped chocolates, homemade fudges and caramels.