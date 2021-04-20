Where are you going?
Parrot Confectionery Store

42 N Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT 59601, USA
| +1 406-442-1470
For Classic Sweets from the Parrot Helena Montana United States

Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm

Step back in time and treat yourself to a thick frosty milkshake at the Parrot Confectionery. Little has changed since its opening in 1922; from the shiny soda fountains to the old-time juke box against the wall, much of the the interior has remained unaltered for nearly a century. The Parrot rewards their customers
with delectable treats such as sundaes, malts, homemade sodas, milk shakes, as well as hand dipped chocolates, homemade fudges and caramels.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

