Parliament House
Athens 105 57, Greece
| +30 21 0370 7000
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
EvzonesIn front of the Parliament House in Athens, the Evzones, an infantry unit of the Greek Army, guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The Evzones wear traditional Greek red and blue uniforms. The changing of the guards takes place every hour and their marching is truly unique. This is one tourist spot where you need to shoot video and not just photos.
Grand Change of the Evzones Guards
While to our modern eyes, men dressed in white skirts, tights, and pompoms don't look very threatening, Athens' Evzones are actually an elite unit of the Greek military.
The Evzones guard the Tomb of the Unknown solider in from of the Hellenic Parliament building in Athens, but every Sunday morning at 11:00am they perform the Grand Change, which is well worth watching.
The entire troupe marches from the barracks to the Parliament, where they perform maneuvers while marching with a band. It is fascinating to watch and photograph.
