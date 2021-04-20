Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Parliament House

Athens 105 57, Greece
Website
| +30 21 0370 7000
Evzones Athens Greece
Grand Change of the Evzones Guards Athens Greece
Evzones Athens Greece
Grand Change of the Evzones Guards Athens Greece

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Evzones

In front of the Parliament House in Athens, the Evzones, an infantry unit of the Greek Army, guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The Evzones wear traditional Greek red and blue uniforms. The changing of the guards takes place every hour and their marching is truly unique. This is one tourist spot where you need to shoot video and not just photos.
By Azul Adnan , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Alison Cornford-Matheson
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Grand Change of the Evzones Guards

While to our modern eyes, men dressed in white skirts, tights, and pompoms don't look very threatening, Athens' Evzones are actually an elite unit of the Greek military.

The Evzones guard the Tomb of the Unknown solider in from of the Hellenic Parliament building in Athens, but every Sunday morning at 11:00am they perform the Grand Change, which is well worth watching.

The entire troupe marches from the barracks to the Parliament, where they perform maneuvers while marching with a band. It is fascinating to watch and photograph.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30