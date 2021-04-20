Parliament House

Grand Change of the Evzones Guards

While to our modern eyes, men dressed in white skirts, tights, and pompoms don't look very threatening, Athens' Evzones are actually an elite unit of the Greek military.



The Evzones guard the Tomb of the Unknown solider in from of the Hellenic Parliament building in Athens, but every Sunday morning at 11:00am they perform the Grand Change, which is well worth watching.



The entire troupe marches from the barracks to the Parliament, where they perform maneuvers while marching with a band. It is fascinating to watch and photograph.