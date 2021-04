Parc André Citroën

From secret passages to underground clubs and less-trafficked neighborhoods, Paris is an endless source of surprise. One of the places visitors rarely go, but should, is the André Citroën Park, situated further afield in the 15th arrondissement on the grounds of the former Citroën car factory.The modern park boasts 35 acres and is the only park in Paris to open directly onto the Seine river. While the space is known for its beautiful lawns, exotic plant-life and monumental greenhouses, it's the tethered gas balloon that draws attention from the road. Rides are available in the balloon for kids and adults (up to 150m) and promise stellar views of the city.During the summer, sprawl out on the lawn with a robust picnic and cool off in the dancing fountains.