"Access to the fountains prohibited"

The signs sternly say no one is to play in the fountains, but the actions of every Parisian in the Parc André Citroën will tell you otherwise. (And it's hard to imagine which park official hammered that sign into the ground, expecting the rules to be followed, after unveiling a field of waterjets that begged to be played in.)



Once the local children are starting to become resentful of your presence in the fountains, you can wander over to the park's lawn, stretch out, and let the sun dry you - a privilege among Parisian parks, where grass is often off-limits.