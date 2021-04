Palais de Tokyo

An idiosyncratic beauty mark on the face of Paris , where a synthesis of culture and modern artistry converge. As abstract and lofty as some of the exhibitions can be, the space is utilized in a commanding way and the ultimate freedom of movement and exploration you feel as a visitor is unparalleled. Browse the quirky bookstore for otherwise hard to locate magazines and special edition books; it's a modern art aficionado's dream. In the mood for people watching? On the exterior grounds of the museum witness couples of every age performing the tango, modern dance troupes and skateboarders who add to this unique slice of Paris.