Palais de Tokyo, Paris

The Palais de Tokyo is a grand, templelike building with a view of the Eiffel Tower. But the interior, where offbeat contemporary art is often showcased, is a wreck; parts of it are almost ruinous. I love the contrast between the formality of the exterior and the roughness of the interior. The café and the bookstore use coarse industrial materials in ways that accentuate the disparity. —Fred Dust