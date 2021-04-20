Palais de Tokyo
13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75116 Paris, France
| +33 1 81 97 35 88
Photo courtesy of Palais de Tokyo
Wed - Mon 12pm - 12am
Palais de TokyoThe largest contemporary art space in Europe is also the coolest place to be for kids of every age. Teens come in flocks, lining up for the vintage Fotomaton, exploring the experiential art exhibitions, and waiting for the opening of the YoYo nightclub. Families with young kids also enjoy the art, as well as the kiddy art classes and the fantastic brunches at Tokyo Eats.
Palais de Tokyo, Paris
The Palais de Tokyo is a grand, templelike building with a view of the Eiffel Tower. But the interior, where offbeat contemporary art is often showcased, is a wreck; parts of it are almost ruinous. I love the contrast between the formality of the exterior and the roughness of the interior. The café and the bookstore use coarse industrial materials in ways that accentuate the disparity. —Fred Dust
True Haven for Modern Art
An idiosyncratic beauty mark on the face of Paris, where a synthesis of culture and modern artistry converge. As abstract and lofty as some of the exhibitions can be, the space is utilized in a commanding way and the ultimate freedom of movement and exploration you feel as a visitor is unparalleled. Browse the quirky bookstore for otherwise hard to locate magazines and special edition books; it's a modern art aficionado's dream. In the mood for people watching? On the exterior grounds of the museum witness couples of every age performing the tango, modern dance troupes and skateboarders who add to this unique slice of Paris.