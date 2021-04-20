Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75116 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 81 97 35 88
Palais de Tokyo France
Palais de Tokyo, Paris France
Palais de Tokyo, Paris France
Palais de Tokyo France
Palais de Tokyo, Paris France
Palais de Tokyo, Paris France

More info

Wed - Mon 12pm - 12am

Palais de Tokyo

The largest contemporary art space in Europe is also the coolest place to be for kids of every age. Teens come in flocks, lining up for the vintage Fotomaton, exploring the experiential art exhibitions, and waiting for the opening of the YoYo nightclub. Families with young kids also enjoy the art, as well as the kiddy art classes and the fantastic brunches at Tokyo Eats.
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Afar Magazine
almost 7 years ago

Palais de Tokyo, Paris

The Palais de Tokyo is a grand, templelike building with a view of the Eiffel Tower. But the interior, where offbeat contemporary art is often showcased, is a wreck; parts of it are almost ruinous. I love the contrast between the formality of the exterior and the roughness of the interior. The café and the bookstore use coarse industrial materials in ways that accentuate the disparity. —Fred Dust
Hannah Betterton
almost 7 years ago

True Haven for Modern Art

An idiosyncratic beauty mark on the face of Paris, where a synthesis of culture and modern artistry converge. As abstract and lofty as some of the exhibitions can be, the space is utilized in a commanding way and the ultimate freedom of movement and exploration you feel as a visitor is unparalleled.  Browse the quirky bookstore for otherwise hard to locate magazines and special edition books; it's a modern art aficionado's dream. In the mood for people watching? On the exterior grounds of the museum witness couples of every age performing the tango, modern dance troupes and skateboarders who add to this unique slice of Paris.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points