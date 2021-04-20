Paddle or Pedal
600 Quiet Waters Park Road
Photo by Theodore Scott/Flickr
Kayaking Annapolis at SunsetIf you'd rather kayak or canoe down quiet backwaters, wetlands, and forests surrounding Annapolis, you can take a sunset tour with Paddle or Pedal.
You'll paddle alongside local fauna and flora such as ospreys, eagles, and jumping fish, and during a paddling pit-stop, you can comb beaches for fossils.
The company rents out kayaks, canoes, pedal boats, row boats, rowing shells, stand up paddle boards and sailboats, including bicycles for exploring nearby trails.