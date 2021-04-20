Where are you going?
Original Hawaiian Chocolate

78-6772 Makenawai St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Website
| +1 808-322-2626
The Chocolatier's Fine Art Kailua Kona Hawaii United States
More info

Tue - Fri 10am - 3pm

The Chocolatier's Fine Art

For a rare and wonderfully crafted chocolate experience on the Big Island, visitors who book a tour of the Original Hawaiian Chocolate Farm will learn about the chocolate making process from growing and harvesting to packaging. Only offered on Wednesday and Friday mornings, the tours must be booked in advance and sell out quickly.

On the Kona side of the island, the tour includes tastings and a view into how the chocolate is harvested from the cacao pod as a white gelatinous mess, dried, ground, and made into the sweet treat most people love.

The shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm and visitors can reserve a tour in advance on Wednesday mornings at 9:00am and Friday mornings at 9:00am and 11:00am. Tours book up fast so reserve your spot early!
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

