Orchard Corset New York Store

Orchard Corset
A real old-school holdout on New York's Lower East Side is Orchard Corset. Don’t expect frills or a beautifully laid-out lingerie boutique: The walls of the shop are lined with shelves packed with stacks of cardboard boxes. The owners, an Orthodox Jewish couple (oh, the store is closed on Saturday for the Sabbath), are unexcitable and expert. They will listen to what you want in bra, garters, shapewear, or corset, but be prepared for a calm disagreement about the size you actually need. Trust them. At a glance, they’ll know what size you are. Your fellow customers, seeking the efficient and amazingly accurate help the shop is known for, will include older Orthodox Jewish ladies, trans women, performers, and brides. Be prepared to enjoy some real New York attitude—not rude, but matter of fact and nonjudgemental—and walk out, well, uplifted.