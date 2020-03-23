Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Orchard Corset New York Store

157 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Website
| +1 212-674-0786

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 6pm
Fri 11am - 2pm

Orchard Corset

A real old-school holdout on New York's Lower East Side is Orchard Corset. Don’t expect frills or a beautifully laid-out lingerie boutique: The walls of the shop are lined with shelves packed with stacks of cardboard boxes. The owners, an Orthodox Jewish couple (oh, the store is closed on Saturday for the Sabbath), are unexcitable and expert. They will listen to what you want in bra, garters, shapewear, or corset, but be prepared for a calm disagreement about the size you actually need. Trust them. At a glance, they’ll know what size you are. Your fellow customers, seeking the efficient and amazingly accurate help the shop is known for, will include older Orthodox Jewish ladies, trans women, performers, and brides. Be prepared to enjoy some real New York attitude—not rude, but matter of fact and nonjudgemental—and walk out, well, uplifted.
By Ann Shields , AFAR Staff
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms
The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms
This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone
This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
If You Need Me, I’ll Be Cuddling Rescued Animals at This Upstate Farm Stay
If You Need Me, I’ll Be Cuddling Rescued Animals at This Upstate Farm Stay