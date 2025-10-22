This New Ultra-Luxury Polar Yacht Will Sail in Antarctica and Africa, the Falklands, and the Fjords of Chile

Scenic Group, a pioneer of luxury expedition cruising and the first to put helicopters and submarines on its ships, is raising the bar on itself and the fast-growing world of yacht-style, small-ship sailing.

The company this week unveiled details of the new Scenic Ikon, which, when it launches in 2028, will be the third and largest vessel in its fleet of “Discovery Yachts” that also includes its 228-passenger Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II.

While the new ship will have 21 more all-veranda suites (ranging in size from 365 square feet to 2,692 square feet) than the original Scenic yachts, the biggest difference will be more restaurants, more outdoor pools, a massive, two-deck spa, and a retractable water sports marina for use on warm-water sailings.

It will also have a Polar Code 6 rating with an Ice Class 1A Super strengthened hull, which means it can sail in Antarctica during the Southern Hemisphere’s summer months, between November and April.

Scenic said the Ikon will have a total of 15 dining venues, a third more than the number of options on Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II.

There will be ample dining venues, including fine-dining establishments, all of which will be included. Rendering courtesy of Scenic Group

Details on dining are still in the works, but as with other Scenic yachts, all food and drink will be included; there won’t be any upcharges, even for its fine-dining specialty restaurants, said Robert Castro, vice president of marketing for the Americas.

Additionally, the ship will have a nearly 20,000-square-foot spa with an outdoor pool on one deck and smaller hot and cold plunge pools on another deck. There will be a separate outdoor pool and “yacht club” area, as well as the retractable water sports deck and marina that includes a space for launching kayaks, paddleboards, and motorized personal watercraft. The marina will feature floating, inflatable cabana areas and a rectangular cutout in the center that creates what is essentially another pool in the sea.

Like the Eclipse ships, Scenic Ikon will have two helicopters and one submersible for both high-flying and deep-sea adventures. Although cruise lines Viking, Seabourn, and Quark Expeditions offer submersibles or helicopters on some of their expedition ships, Scenic is the only line with both on board.

Guests who want to splash out for a suite will be treated to amenities like a large outdoor veranda. Rendering courtesy of Scenic Group

Scenic Eclipse, launched in 2019, was among the first in the fast-growing number of small ultra-luxury expedition cruise ships with all-balcony suites and large-ship amenities. Scenic Ikon, Castro said, builds upon that focus and sets “the stage for being the true, ultimate, ultra-luxury yacht out there.”

Indeed, with the addition of the pool deck and water sports arena, Ikon will be able to better compete with some of the newer luxury yachts being developed by companies like Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons for sailings in nonpolar destinations. While Scenic Ikon will be built to the same ice and polar ratings as its original expedition ships, it will spend more time in warmer waters than the Eclipse vessels, Castro said.

On the forthcoming Scenic Ikon, passengers will have additional pools to plunge into. Rendering courtesy of Scenic Group

Like many details of the ship itself, itineraries are still in development, but the company said that during its maiden season, it will sail to 110 ports in 21 countries across the Mediterranean and Aegean seas, Egypt, the Cape Verde Islands, Dakar, Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and the Chilean fjords.

Scenic Ikon will be the sixth new ship to be launched over the next three years by Scenic Group, which also operates luxury river ships and ocean yachts under the Emerald Cruises & Tours brand. Other new ships include three Emerald ocean yachts and three new European riverboats.