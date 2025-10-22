Travel InspirationCruiseExpedition Cruises
By Jeri Clausing
  •  October 21, 2025

This New Ultra-Luxury Polar Yacht Will Sail in Antarctica and Africa, the Falklands, and the Fjords of Chile

Luxury expedition cruising trailblazer Scenic Group is one-upping itself in the world of yacht-style adventure sailing.

A rendering of an aerial view of the 'Scenic Ikon' surrounded by floating ice

Who says yachts only sail in warmer waters? The new Scenic Ikon will be able to sail both the Mediterranean and Antarctica.

Rendering courtesy of Scenic Group

Scenic Group, a pioneer of luxury expedition cruising and the first to put helicopters and submarines on its ships, is raising the bar on itself and the fast-growing world of yacht-style, small-ship sailing.

The company this week unveiled details of the new Scenic Ikon, which, when it launches in 2028, will be the third and largest vessel in its fleet of “Discovery Yachts” that also includes its 228-passenger Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II.

While the new ship will have 21 more all-veranda suites (ranging in size from 365 square feet to 2,692 square feet) than the original Scenic yachts, the biggest difference will be more restaurants, more outdoor pools, a massive, two-deck spa, and a retractable water sports marina for use on warm-water sailings.

It will also have a Polar Code 6 rating with an Ice Class 1A Super strengthened hull, which means it can sail in Antarctica during the Southern Hemisphere’s summer months, between November and April.

Scenic said the Ikon will have a total of 15 dining venues, a third more than the number of options on Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II.

Rendering of a fine-dining restaurant on the 'Scenic Ikon' with a wall-length wine fridge along the right side and tables and chairs on the left with windows overlooking the sea

There will be ample dining venues, including fine-dining establishments, all of which will be included.

Rendering courtesy of Scenic Group

Details on dining are still in the works, but as with other Scenic yachts, all food and drink will be included; there won’t be any upcharges, even for its fine-dining specialty restaurants, said Robert Castro, vice president of marketing for the Americas.

Additionally, the ship will have a nearly 20,000-square-foot spa with an outdoor pool on one deck and smaller hot and cold plunge pools on another deck. There will be a separate outdoor pool and “yacht club” area, as well as the retractable water sports deck and marina that includes a space for launching kayaks, paddleboards, and motorized personal watercraft. The marina will feature floating, inflatable cabana areas and a rectangular cutout in the center that creates what is essentially another pool in the sea.

Like the Eclipse ships, Scenic Ikon will have two helicopters and one submersible for both high-flying and deep-sea adventures. Although cruise lines Viking, Seabourn, and Quark Expeditions offer submersibles or helicopters on some of their expedition ships, Scenic is the only line with both on board.

Rendering of a suite on the 'Scenic Ikon' with a separate seating area and a large outdoor veranda

Guests who want to splash out for a suite will be treated to amenities like a large outdoor veranda.

Rendering courtesy of Scenic Group

Scenic Eclipse, launched in 2019, was among the first in the fast-growing number of small ultra-luxury expedition cruise ships with all-balcony suites and large-ship amenities. Scenic Ikon, Castro said, builds upon that focus and sets “the stage for being the true, ultimate, ultra-luxury yacht out there.”

Indeed, with the addition of the pool deck and water sports arena, Ikon will be able to better compete with some of the newer luxury yachts being developed by companies like Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons for sailings in nonpolar destinations. While Scenic Ikon will be built to the same ice and polar ratings as its original expedition ships, it will spend more time in warmer waters than the Eclipse vessels, Castro said.

Rendering of a top-deck pool area on the 'Scenic Ikon'

On the forthcoming Scenic Ikon, passengers will have additional pools to plunge into.

Rendering courtesy of Scenic Group

Like many details of the ship itself, itineraries are still in development, but the company said that during its maiden season, it will sail to 110 ports in 21 countries across the Mediterranean and Aegean seas, Egypt, the Cape Verde Islands, Dakar, Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and the Chilean fjords.

Scenic Ikon will be the sixth new ship to be launched over the next three years by Scenic Group, which also operates luxury river ships and ocean yachts under the Emerald Cruises & Tours brand. Other new ships include three Emerald ocean yachts and three new European riverboats.

Jeri Clausing
Jeri Clausing is a New Mexico–based journalist who has covered travel and the business of travel for more than 15 years. A former senior editor at Travel Weekly, she writes about destinations, hospitality, and the evolving global travel industry.
From Our Partners
View of a walkway to the beach at Captain Quarters Resort
Journeys: United States
A Weeklong Myrtle Beach Itinerary for the Whole Family
Sponsored by
Aerial view of the SkyWheel at Myrtle Beach
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
Myrtle Beach, Your Way
Sponsored by
View of the overwater villas at Sandals South Coast in Jamaica
Hotels
This Jamaica Resort Changes All-Inclusives
Sponsored by
A view of a sunlit church on the Rhine river with pink flowers in the foreground in Strasbourg, France.
Journeys: Cruise
The Best Times to Cruise Without the Crowds
Sponsored by
View of Wienachtsdorf Chistmas Market at night
Holiday Travel
The Most Beautiful Christmas Markets in Switzerland
Sponsored by
View or Lucerne's Old Town on the river bank.
Destination Spotlight
Where Locals Go in Switzerland in Winter
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Aerial Birds Eye View of Keystone Colorado
Where to Go in Winter
10 Best Places to Visit in December
October 20, 2025 04:55 PM
 · 
Mark Ellwood
A concrete building with an elaborate steel tornado-shaped staircase stretching above it
Where to Travel Next
Europe’s Most Exciting New Museum Is an Innovative, Architecturally Thrilling Ode to Human Migration
October 20, 2025 11:43 AM
 · 
Blane Bachelor
A christmas market lit up at night, with a carousel and a grand city hall in the background
Holiday Travel
Where to Find Europe’s Most Festive, Unique, and Family-Friendly Christmas Markets
October 18, 2025 04:54 AM
 · 
Katherine LaGrave
Highway 71 cuts through the Arkansas Ozarks, which are peaking with gorgeous fall foliage right about now.
Road Trips
Now Is the Moment to Visit the Country’s Most Underrated Fall Foliage Route
October 15, 2025 05:40 PM
 · 
Taryn Shorr-McKee

See More