Olmos Perk

5223 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
Website
| +1 210-492-1104
Community & Coffee in Olmos Park San Antonio Texas United States

More info

Sat, Sun 8am - 4pm
Mon, Tue 7am - 4pm
Wed - Fri 7am - 6pm

Community & Coffee in Olmos Park

It's hard not to immediately think of the coffeehouse in the television show, "Friends," when you hear the name Olmos Perk for the first time. But maybe that's a good thing. This coffeehouse prides itself on good coffee and good company, and has a small-town, community feel. (In keeping with this, they work with local roasters.) It's also a good place to sit down, sip, and get some work done when you're in town, thanks to their private study stations.

Also, it's not limited to coffee—if you work better with a beer, or a glass of wine, they've got you sorted.

By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

