Community & Coffee in Olmos ParkIt's hard not to immediately think of the coffeehouse in the television show, "Friends," when you hear the name Olmos Perk for the first time. But maybe that's a good thing. This coffeehouse prides itself on good coffee and good company, and has a small-town, community feel. (In keeping with this, they work with local roasters.) It's also a good place to sit down, sip, and get some work done when you're in town, thanks to their private study stations.
Also, it's not limited to coffee—if you work better with a beer, or a glass of wine, they've got you sorted.