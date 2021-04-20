Old Rag Mountain Old Rag Mountain, Robertson, VA 22743, USA

A Spring Hike up Old Rag We leave D.C. early in hopes of beating the crowds of hikers who swarm the trail by mid morning. Old Rag may be the most popular hiking destination in the Blue Ridge Mountains, but for good reason. The challenging Ridge Trail starts with grueling switchbacks. We're rewarded at the end of the set with breathtaking overlooks. From here, the trail becomes rocky and steep.



After every scramble we do over the mountain's slick granite surface, I insist we stop for a photo op and enjoy the increasingly beautiful sweeping panoramas of the Shenandoah. Soon we encounter several narrow passages and tricky cracks that require some fancy footwork and climbing. These are the spots that become clogged with lines of visitors during peak hours.



We're almost at the top and have worked up an appetite, but we know lots of people will be congregating at the summit. Instead, we find a quiet, sheltered spot on a cliff where we eat lunch and admire the hawks soaring over the forest valley.



TIP: Arrive before 9 am on weekends or visit during weekdays to avoid the Disney-like crowds. Drive is 90 to 120 minutes from D.C. metro area. Circuit is 9 miles and can be physically strenuous.

