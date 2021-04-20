Making scents in Paris

Fine fragrances have been a French art since the 14th century, the flowers and essences being grown and produced in the south, then brought up to be sold and marketed in the country's capital.

Begin your discovery at Nose, your fragrance consultant. Friendly scent experts at the modern boutique offer you a drink before inviting you to a digital analysis of the perfumes you prefer, so they can help you discover new scents you'll want to take in.

You can purchase from their carefully curated collection, or use your new self-knowledge to find a souvenir at très français boutiques like Fréderic Malle, Jovoy or Ex Nihilo.

For a little couture, experienced nose Stéphanie de Bruijin offers different package for purfums sur measure.