Nose
20 Rue Bachaumont
| +33 1 40 26 46 03
Mon - Sat 10:30am - 7:30pm
Nose, ParisIt would be impossible to choose among more than 350 scents from niche perfume makers around the world (such as Florence’s Lorenzo Villoresi and Hamburg’s Biehl Parfumkunstwerke) save for a proprietary diagnostic tool that uses your past favorites to help you decide. For 10 euros, you can eliminate any remaining guesswork by sampling five perfumes.
This appeared in the October 2013 issue.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Making scents in Paris
Fine fragrances have been a French art since the 14th century, the flowers and essences being grown and produced in the south, then brought up to be sold and marketed in the country's capital.
Begin your discovery at Nose, your fragrance consultant. Friendly scent experts at the modern boutique offer you a drink before inviting you to a digital analysis of the perfumes you prefer, so they can help you discover new scents you'll want to take in.
You can purchase from their carefully curated collection, or use your new self-knowledge to find a souvenir at très français boutiques like Fréderic Malle, Jovoy or Ex Nihilo.
For a little couture, experienced nose Stéphanie de Bruijin offers different package for purfums sur measure.
