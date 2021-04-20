Musée Picasso Paris
5 Rue de Thorigny, 75003 Paris, France
| +33 1 85 56 00 36
Photo courtesy of Musée Picasso Paris/Béatrice Hatala
Sat, Sun 9:30am - 6pm
Tue - Fri 10:30am - 6pm
Delve into the Mind of a Master at the Picasso MuseumThe Picasso Museum in Paris has a collection of thousands of Pablo Picasso’s works, many of which were donated by his heirs in the ‘70s (in lieu of inheritance tax) or were gifted by friends and family. Some 400 of the Spanish artist’s pieces are on display, a mixture of forms and styles from all stages of his career, with finished masterpieces rubbing shoulders with sketches and fragments. Also exhibited are a few works of art that Picasso owned by other famous artists, such as Cézanne. This unique ensemble affords visitors a fascinating look into Picasso’s creative process and his evolution as an artist, as well as a glimpse at his personal taste. First opened in 1985, the museum is housed in the 17th-century Hôtel Salé; located in Marais, this is one of the city’s most extravagant historic mansions. Closed in 2009 for renovation, the museum finally reopened in October 2014 following years of delay, budget problems, and scandal. The good news is that it’s now twice the size it was and with improved visitor amenities.
over 6 years ago
Great results
Buying a timed entry in advance is a "must", otherwise the wait can be quite long. And leave enough time to wander the much larger facility. Not quite sure about the curators' intent sometimes but enjoyed the excellent contrast of the African art and the influence of other artists of his period. And eating at the Cafe Breizh close by was a great way to end the day.