Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Musée Picasso Paris

5 Rue de Thorigny, 75003 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 85 56 00 36
Delve into the Mind of a Master at the Picasso Museum Paris France
Delve into the Mind of a Master at the Picasso Museum Paris France
Delve into the Mind of a Master at the Picasso Museum Paris France
Delve into the Mind of a Master at the Picasso Museum Paris France
Delve into the Mind of a Master at the Picasso Museum Paris France
Delve into the Mind of a Master at the Picasso Museum Paris France
Delve into the Mind of a Master at the Picasso Museum Paris France
Delve into the Mind of a Master at the Picasso Museum Paris France
Delve into the Mind of a Master at the Picasso Museum Paris France
Delve into the Mind of a Master at the Picasso Museum Paris France
Delve into the Mind of a Master at the Picasso Museum Paris France
Delve into the Mind of a Master at the Picasso Museum Paris France

More info

Sat, Sun 9:30am - 6pm
Tue - Fri 10:30am - 6pm

Delve into the Mind of a Master at the Picasso Museum

The Picasso Museum in Paris has a collection of thousands of Pablo Picasso’s works, many of which were donated by his heirs in the ‘70s (in lieu of inheritance tax) or were gifted by friends and family. Some 400 of the Spanish artist’s pieces are on display, a mixture of forms and styles from all stages of his career, with finished masterpieces rubbing shoulders with sketches and fragments. Also exhibited are a few works of art that Picasso owned by other famous artists, such as Cézanne. This unique ensemble affords visitors a fascinating look into Picasso’s creative process and his evolution as an artist, as well as a glimpse at his personal taste. First opened in 1985, the museum is housed in the 17th-century Hôtel Salé; located in Marais, this is one of the city’s most extravagant historic mansions. Closed in 2009 for renovation, the museum finally reopened in October 2014 following years of delay, budget problems, and scandal. The good news is that it’s now twice the size it was and with improved visitor amenities. 
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Vicky Mary
over 6 years ago

Great results

Buying a timed entry in advance is a "must", otherwise the wait can be quite long. And leave enough time to wander the much larger facility. Not quite sure about the curators' intent sometimes but enjoyed the excellent contrast of the African art and the influence of other artists of his period. And eating at the Cafe Breizh close by was a great way to end the day.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points