Mother's Restaurant
401 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
| +1 504-523-9656
Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm
Smack Yo Mama Good FoodThe very first restaurant that was recommended to me by the bellhop at my hotel was Mother's Restaurant. Mother's is one of the oldest and most successful restaurants in the NOLA. The line to get inside stretches down the sidewalk to the back of the building. The menu has all of the Nawlins classics like Po-Boy sandwiches and jambalaya. Breakfast is also amazing. Creations like the shrimp creole omelet with grits really popped out on the menu for me. Try it, try it all!
almost 7 years ago
Not to be missed!
“Just get in, it’s that good,” a stranger entering the restaurant told me, as I was browsing through the menu at the entrance. And indeed, after pounding down on the Jerry Jambalaya Dinner with potato salad and red beans, I couldn’t have said it any better.