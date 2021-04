I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life. At least that’s how I felt when I stepped off our Go Ahead bus, the rock monoliths and ancient stone sentinels of Monument Valley clawing at the horizon before me. I felt removed from my own self in the moment, standing on that legendary road with the hard midday sun peering over my shoulder, as if I were watching someone else have the road trip of a lifetime in one of the most iconic locations in the country. I think some of my fellow travelers felt the same way – few words were spoken between us as we marveled at the scenery and stole photographs. We arrived at the Monument Valley visitor’s center a short time after this initial stop, and I had a fantastic time touring around the area, but nothing will ever compare to the feeling I had during those first few moments out on the open road.Flash Parker traveled on Go Ahead’s U.S. National Parks tour as part of AFAR’s partnership with the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA) , whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, and peace-of-mind to destinations across the globe. For more on Flash’s journey, visit the USTOA Blog