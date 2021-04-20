Classic New York: Monkey Bar
It's easy to imagine this sophisticated watering hole for Madison Avenue swells as a background for a scene from Mad Men
. See if you can spot F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald on Ed Sorel's impressive "who's who" mural that wraps the room above the red-wine leather banquettes. Though its history means a pricey meal, the carbonara is hearty. Wash it down with a Sloe & Low or Pimm's Rangoon. In an era where casual restaurants are celebrated, it's nice to revisit a restaurant-bar where white linen, uniformed wait staff, and polished service still reign.