Monkey Bar

60 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
| +1 212-288-1010
Classic New York: Monkey Bar New York New York United States

Mon 12am - 1am
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 1am
Sat 5:30pm - 12am

Classic New York: Monkey Bar

It's easy to imagine this sophisticated watering hole for Madison Avenue swells as a background for a scene from Mad Men. See if you can spot F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald on Ed Sorel's impressive "who's who" mural that wraps the room above the red-wine leather banquettes. Though its history means a pricey meal, the carbonara is hearty. Wash it down with a Sloe & Low or Pimm's Rangoon. In an era where casual restaurants are celebrated, it's nice to revisit a restaurant-bar where white linen, uniformed wait staff, and polished service still reign. 
By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
