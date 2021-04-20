Moke's Bread & Breakfast
27 Hoolai St, Kailua, HI 96734, USA
| +1 808-261-5565
More info
Wed - Mon 6:30am - 2pm
Moke's Bread and Breakfast Celebrates 10th YearMoke's in Kailua town on the windward side of Oahu is a local institution. It's breakfast all day and lunch after 11AM until closing at 2PM.
Highlights? The family's grandmother's Liliko'i pancakes and homemade corned beef hash are the enduring, most-requested faves here. All breads are baked on premises and the brown gravy smothering the hamburger patty, rice and eggs of the Loco Moco is as the owner's son says " my dad jokes that the gravy is pork and chicken that tastes like turkey ( What? ) " my dad is a man of 'isms," Keola says of his father Moke head chef and leader of this very friendly kama'aina Warren family business.
Just great food, great quality cooked like your grandma would !