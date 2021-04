Misto Bar & Grill 231 Del Prado Boulevard South

Misto Bar & Grill Run by a local family, Misto is an authentic Italian eatery in Cape Coral. Its menu includes a delicious selection of fresh fish and seafood from Atlantic, Pacific, and local waters, as well as meat and pasta prepared in a variety of ways. A collection of Maine lobster, shrimp, calamari and more, the “Sea Misto” is not to be missed. Also worth trying is the pasta alfredo with shrimp and scallops, perfect for pairing with Misto’s divine garlic butter rolls.