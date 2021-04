Mission San Xavier Del Bac near Tucson, Arizona , a fantastic place to witness a fiery desert sunset (this is taken during the monsoon season in the summer). Construction began for the Mission in 1783, when Southern Arizona was part of New Spain , and is made of low-fire clay brick, stone and lime mortar. The Mission is situated in the center of a centuries-old Indian settlement of the Tohono O’odham (formerly known as Papago), located along the banks of the Santa Cruz River.The original builders never finished the east bell tower. It has no dome, and for about 120 years many of its bricks lacked a protective plaster. One is that to this day, the east tower of the Mission has never been completed. Several records exist to explain about why it was left unfinished. When the original loan was determined not to be enough, the priests decided not to finish it so that no taxes would have to be paid under the King of Spain's Royal Decree that unfinished buildings paid no taxes.However, some old records also reveal that a popular Pima Indian worker was killed during construction in 1784 when he fell down off a ladder and was impaled through his head with an iron bar, with no other Indian wanting to work on the tower.