Inside the "White Dove of the Desert"

Drive just 15 minutes south of downtown Tucson, onto the lands of the Tohono O'odham Nation, and you'll come upon "The White Dove of the Desert." Mission San Xavier del Bac was founded in 1692, and the current structure dates to the 1780s.



Enter the mesquite doors of this church with a Moorish-inspired exterior and Baroque façade. Inside, the temperature drops. Allow your eyes to adjust from the Sonoran Desert sun, and the richness of the frescoes and sculptures will begin to reveal themselves. Ornate yet still naïve, this is some of the best Spanish colonial art in the U.S. (The land on which this church stands wouldn't become part of the U.S. until 1854.)



The statue in the lower right of the photo above is of Kateri Tekakwitha--the first Native American to be canonized by the Catholic Church, in October of 2012. San Xavier is still the parish church of the Tohono O'odham people.



Open every day of the year, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The plaza in front of the church is lined with mesquite-ocotillo-saguaro-rib ramadas, where you can often sample local food prepared by Tohono O'odham families.



(San Xavier is grandly proportioned, but intimate. Be respectful of the residents for whom this is still a house of worship and not just amazing architecture.)