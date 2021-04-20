Mindy's HotChocolate
Hot chocolate isn’t the only thing Mindy’s has going for it, although the varieties are
epic. Mexican chocolate with spicy cinnamon, French chocolate made with 72 percent cacao, and Belgian chocolate mixed with mint, chai, and...more chocolate. The menu changes seasonally, but if bacon-chocolate cookies are on it, get them. If you can add chocolate to it, Mindy Segal—who clinched the James Beard Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef in 2012, after being nominated five times—does it. Mindy’s serves a full menu for brunch, lunch, and dinner surrounded by the fantastic shopping, boutiques, and live music that make up Wicker Park. Mindy’s is a must-eat, must-drink stop on the perfect day in Chicago.