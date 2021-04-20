Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mindy's HotChocolate

1747 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
Website
| +1 773-489-1747
Mindy's HotChocolate Chicago Illinois United States
Mindy's HotChocolate Chicago Illinois United States
Mindy's HotChocolate Chicago Illinois United States
Mindy's HotChocolate Chicago Illinois United States
Mindy's HotChocolate Chicago Illinois United States
Mindy's HotChocolate Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 2pm
Sun, Tue - Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Wed - Fri 11:30am - 2pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 12am

Mindy's HotChocolate

Hot chocolate isn’t the only thing Mindy’s has going for it, although the varieties are epic. Mexican chocolate with spicy cinnamon, French chocolate made with 72 percent cacao, and Belgian chocolate mixed with mint, chai, and...more chocolate. The menu changes seasonally, but if bacon-chocolate cookies are on it, get them. If you can add chocolate to it, Mindy Segal—who clinched the James Beard Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef in 2012, after being nominated five times—does it. Mindy’s serves a full menu for brunch, lunch, and dinner surrounded by the fantastic shopping, boutiques, and live music that make up Wicker Park. Mindy’s is a must-eat, must-drink stop on the perfect day in Chicago.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points