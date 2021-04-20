Mindil Beach Sunset Market
35 Cavenagh Drive
| +61 8 8981 3454
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Sunset markets in balmy DarwinDarwin's proximity to Indonesia is evident at the Mindil Beach Sunset Markets, a gorgeous place to be on a balmy tropical evening in this Northern Territory city.
Held every Thursday in the dry season months between May and October, this fabulous market is a bit of a Darwin institution. Locals start arriving at dusk (out of the heat of the day), armed with tables, chairs, rugs and kids. They settle on the beach or the grass to watch the sun sink into the ocean (that's one thing the east coast of Australia doesn't offer).
Like Darwin, these markets are melting pot of cuisines and cultures. People from more than 50 nationalities live in Darwin and more than 30 exotic national flavours – including Aboriginal, Islander, Thai, Indonesian, Chinese and European – are showcased in the tasty food stalls at Mindil Beach. There's arts and crafts to pick up here too, so bring a carry bag for new treasures.