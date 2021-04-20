Urbs in horto: City In A Garden (or Is It Garden In A City?)

Since its opening in 2004, Millennium Park has been a wonderful addition to Chicago for both locals and tourists alike. Located steps from Michigan Avenue, State Street, the Lake and the Art Institute you could easily spend hours here admiring the fabulous sculptures, relaxing amid beautiful landscaping in the Lurie Garden or listening to one of the dozens of free concerts that take place between May and September. You can see 3 of the key attractions here: Cloud Gate sculpture ("The Bean") by Anish Kapoor, the Crown Fountain (where water squirts from the mouths of videos of regular Chicagoans) by Jaume Plensa and the Pritzker Pavilion by Frank Gehry.