Cloud GateThe real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes. ~ Marcel Proust. For my inaugural highlight on AFAR, I am starting with my wife's favorite quote, and a local sight in Chicago. Sometimes people feel they must jet off to some far off exotic place in order to 'travel.' However, if you gaze anew at your immediate surroundings with fresh eyes, you will discover an entire host of wonderful surprises. Here we have Cloud Gate, located down in Millennium Park, back before they buffed out the seams. The contrast between the organic form of 'the bean' and the structured grid lines, along with the warped fun house mirror quality of the city, makes this a truly unique destination.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Chicago Culture
The Frank Gehry-designed Jay Pritzker Pavilion is one of the many cool aspects of Millennium Park, located in the heart of downtown Chicago. With the mechanical-yet-organic-looking amphitheater that resembles something out of a Transformers movie, this impressive sound stage is home to an array of free public music performances that are held throughout the year. With the metal latticework stretched above you, music piped in from a high-def sound system, and the city of Chicago rising up around you, you might just call it 'perfect.'
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Chicago, The Blues Capital of the World
Every June hundreds of internationally renowned blues musicians rock Chicago for 3 days and 4 nights in the world's largest free blues festival.
Did I mention it’s free? 3 solid days of music for free!
Food vendors flock to Millennium Park for Chicago Bluesfest; but with lines down the street, locals know to arrive early with fold up chairs, blanket and a picnic so they can stake out a shady spot under the trees. Alcohol has to be bought on the premises so no BYOB unless you want it confiscated by security!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Free Chicago: Millennium Park
If you're staying at the Fairmont, Swissotel, Radisson Blu Aqua or Westin (check location), Millennium Park is 5 minutes walking distance.
For free, you cannot beat views like this. It's incredible.
A great morning walk on the way to shop on State Street and Randolph.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Cloud Gate, Millennium Park, Chicago, Illinois, USA.
Part of the fun of visiting famous destinations in the USA is coming up with unique, original ways to photograph them. I've seen hundreds of images of Cloud Gate in Chicago's Millennium Park, but I wanted to come up with something that was wholly my own. While I'm sure I'm not the first person to have shot The Bean this way, in that moment in time it felt like one heck of a unique travel experience - and isn't that what travel is all about in the first place?
almost 7 years ago
Urbs in horto: City In A Garden (or Is It Garden In A City?)
Since its opening in 2004, Millennium Park has been a wonderful addition to Chicago for both locals and tourists alike. Located steps from Michigan Avenue, State Street, the Lake and the Art Institute you could easily spend hours here admiring the fabulous sculptures, relaxing amid beautiful landscaping in the Lurie Garden or listening to one of the dozens of free concerts that take place between May and September. You can see 3 of the key attractions here: Cloud Gate sculpture ("The Bean") by Anish Kapoor, the Crown Fountain (where water squirts from the mouths of videos of regular Chicagoans) by Jaume Plensa and the Pritzker Pavilion by Frank Gehry.
over 6 years ago
Cloud Gate, aka "The Bean"
Cloud Gate, nicknamed "The Bean", is a public sculpture by Anish Kapoor. The giant stainless steel sculpture is a little bit hidden in Chicago's Millennium Park, sitting on AT&T Plaza. It is pretty obvious why locals have nicknamed this sculpture The Bean but the design was actually inspired by liquid mercury. After seeing one too many selfies in and around The Bean on social media, I thought viewing the sculpture would be overrated. I visited it in the early morning before the swarms of tourists came to get their photos. This time allowed for beautiful light and a personal exploration of the sculpture. You can walk under and around the mirrored sculpture to see the many distortions of yourself and the city skyline. It is quite spectacular to see in person but I do recommend going in the early morning before the crowds come. This sculpture has become a must see tourist attraction and local landmark in Chicago for a reason. Do not visit Chicago without seeing The Bean.
almost 7 years ago
Bean Sculpture in Chicago's Millennium Park
Fantastic day exploring the Magnificent Mile, Art Institute of Chicago. The public art in Chicago is like treasures you discover as you walk around the streets of downtown.
I wasn't prepared for the surprising and breathtaking sight underneath this sculpture. You have to see it to appreciate it!
almost 7 years ago
Who would've thought a bean...
After walking the entire city I easily decided Millennium Park is hands-down Chicago's best attribute. I imagine the weather's not always as perfect as it was on my visit, but in the summer that attraction is unbeatable. (Ok, Central Park has it beat, but we don't like to rub it in.) From an inexplicably enamoring bean to the massive amphitheater that provides families with free, outdoor activities, and a garden that rivals NYC's high line, this is the place to soak in Chicago's culture and architecture. Because the soul of a big city is that place you can find peace from the bustle and chaos but still marvel at the vastness and view.
almost 7 years ago
Meadow Sage is Blooming in Lurie Garden, Chicago
Upon wondering around in Millennium Park in Chicago, admiring collection of art and architecture, I couldn't help by notice the landscape design in Lurie Garden. The five-acre garden represents Chicago's urban green living where plants rise taller than people. In May, the meadow sage was blooming, painting the view with vivid purple haze, and fulfilling the air with sweet, clean scent.
almost 7 years ago
The Giant Bean
Located at the heart of downtown Chicago, 'Cloud Gate' by artist Anish Kapoor, known as 'the bean' is a not-to-be-missed tourist spot. My suggestion is to go there in the morning, before everyone else make their mark with fingerprints all over the sculpture.
almost 7 years ago
Millennium Park
Oh how I love "The Bean!" So simple yet so much fun.
almost 7 years ago
Sweet Home Chicago
Chicago has been my home for the last seven years. It’s where I STAY. I love my city and all it has to offer!
I took this picture while attending a local workshop focused around night-time photography. The class took place in Chicago’s infamous Millennium Park which covers 25 acres between “The Loop” and Lake Michigan. One of the park’s main attractions is Cloud Gate, a three story steel sculpture which has been nicknamed “The Bean” due to its shape. The rounded steel surface of “The Bean” provides distorted reflections of the city and offers some creative photo opportunities of the skyline. It’s a must see on any trip to Chicago.
almost 7 years ago
Faces of Chicago Fountains
The Crown Fountains are one my favorite Chicago landmarks. I call it the Fountain of the two faces. There are two towers with multicultural faces that change. It reflects the diversity of Chicago. The Crown Fountains in Millennium Parks were designed by Spanish artist Jaume Piensa. The faces come from a cross-section of 1,000 Chicagoans. The water that spouts from the mouths of the faces derives from the traditional use of gargoyles in fountains. Open mouths with water flowing out represents a symbol of life.
almost 7 years ago
Two Worlds
This photo of the Mylar Bubble in Chicago's Millenium Park is one of my favorites. It makes me feel like I get a look inside another world. If you are in beautiful Chicago, make sure to stop and have a look at "The Bean" located near the waterfront in Chicago's CBD.
almost 7 years ago
Facing a City
In the summer, tourists and residents flock to Crown Fountain, nestled in Millennium Park in downtown Chicago. But in April, when warm weather is still sporadic, you can chance upon the faces of the city and share a private, solitary moment.
almost 7 years ago
Chicago Blues Festival
Waiting for his turn watching the musician on stage prior to him. The Festival is amazing, great food, great music, great city. Look forward to the festival every year.