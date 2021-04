Cloud Gate, nicknamed "The Bean", is a public sculpture by Anish Kapoor. The giant stainless steel sculpture is a little bit hidden in Chicago 's Millennium Park, sitting on AT&T Plaza. It is pretty obvious why locals have nicknamed this sculpture The Bean but the design was actually inspired by liquid mercury. After seeing one too many selfies in and around The Bean on social media, I thought viewing the sculpture would be overrated. I visited it in the early morning before the swarms of tourists came to get their photos. This time allowed for beautiful light and a personal exploration of the sculpture. You can walk under and around the mirrored sculpture to see the many distortions of yourself and the city skyline. It is quite spectacular to see in person but I do recommend going in the early morning before the crowds come. This sculpture has become a must see tourist attraction and local landmark in Chicago for a reason. Do not visit Chicago without seeing The Bean.